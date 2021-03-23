Deshaun Watson's attorney responds after numerous lawsuits filed against the Texans QB

The Houston Texans quarterback is facing a slew of allegations by women who claim he acted inappropriately during massage sessions.

HOUSTON — Deshaun Watson was hit with his 16th lawsuit on Tuesday. Each lawsuit has been filed on behalf of "Jane Doe" victims who claim sexual misconduct from Watson during massage sessions.

Rusty Hardin, the attorney representing Watson, responded to the lawsuits on Tuesday. He said the attorney representing the plaintiffs, Tony Buzbee, "has orchestrated a circus-like atmosphere by using social media to publicize" the lawsuits "in a manner calculated to inflame the public and malign Deshaun’s otherwise sterling reputation."

"I believe that any allegation that Deshaun forced a woman to commit a sexual act is completely false," Hardin said.

Hardin said that in one case, Watson was actually a victim of blackmail when the accuser demanded $30,000 in exchange for her “indefinite silence” about what she stated was a consensual encounter.

In another lawsuit, Watson's accuser calls him a "serial predator" who contacted her through social media to arrange a massage appointment in Los Angeles. According to the lawsuit, after he exposed himself and asked her to touch him in inappropriate areas, Watson told the woman not to talk about the appointment.

Most of the accusations are very similar in nature. Some of the women say they were propositioned by Watson and others say they were forced to perform oral sex. Read more about the lawsuits here.

These are all civil lawsuits. Watson has not been charged with a crime but Buzbee said he was handing over affidavits and evidence to the Houston Police Department and Harris County District Attorney's Office for them to investigate.

Legal experts say Watson could be forced to testify if the cases make it to court, but he could plead the Fifth if there's a chance the civil allegations could turn into criminal charges. Most civil cases end with a settlement before a trial takes place, which means no one admits guilt. In most cases, both sides agree not to talk about what happened.

Hardin's full statement

"I want to emphasize at the outset that we and Deshaun recognize that sexual assault and harassment are not only unlawful, but morally wrong. It takes courage for women to come forward to report being mistreated, particularly when they attach their names to a lawsuit. We do not take these allegations lightly. However, fairness to the accused is equally as important.

"Opposing counsel has orchestrated a circus-like atmosphere by using social media to publicize 14 'Jane Doe' lawsuits during the past seven days in a manner calculated to inflame the public and malign Deshaun’s otherwise sterling reputation. In addition, the tactic of refusing our requests to confidentially provide the names of the plaintiffs so we can fully investigate their claims makes uncovering the truth extremely difficult. Anonymity is often necessary as a shield for victims but opposing counsel has used it as a sword to publicly humiliate Deshaun before the truth seeking process can even begin.

"I believe that any allegation that Deshaun forced a woman to commit a sexual act is completely false. And in the one case in which we have been able to identify a plaintiff, we have strong evidence showing the allegation is false. In January of this year, a woman attempted to blackmail Deshaun by demanding $30,000 in exchange for her “indefinite silence” about what she stated was a consensual encounter. It is our belief this woman is the plaintiff in Cause No. 2021-15613. (Please see the declaration by Bryan Burney below.) This calls into question the legitimacy of the other cases as well.

"We have received numerous unsolicited comments in the past week from many licensed massage therapists who have worked with Deshaun in recent years. These women describe him as a gentleman and a model client who never engaged in inappropriate conduct. Indeed, before these salacious claims, everyone who associated with Deshaun described him as an outstanding, respectful, and compassionate man.

"Again, we are taking the allegations very seriously and we ask only that people not rush to judgment, that people not be unduly influenced by opposing counsel’s antics, and that they let fundamental fairness to both sides rule the day. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

Declaration of Bryan Burney