Driver runs from scene remarkably unharmed after dangerous crash on Houston freeway

The driver got out of the overturned car and ran from the scene.

HOUSTON — A video posted to the Houston Reddit group shows a crash that is almost unbelievable.

It happened Friday just before 5:30 p.m. off Highway 59 South.

In one of the videos, a car is seen flying down the far-right lane of Highway 59 South toward the Greenbriar/Shepherd exit.

On the feeder road below the exit ramp was University of Houston architecture student Robert Perla and a few of his friends. They had just left campus to get lunch.

An overturned Dodge Charger flew up the roadway and smashes into the back of Perla’s car.

Matt Dougherty on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

“I was pretty concerned,” Perla said. “I was like, ‘is the person OK? Are they alive?’”

Seconds later, drivers got out of their cars and rushed over to help the driver in the overturned vehicle.

He appeared to be OK. You see him get out, take something from the car and then run away.

“He seemed perfectly fine,” Perla said. “He just got out, grabbed his shoes and ran off.”

Mohammad Hindi is the tow truck operations manager with Elite Coalition Wrecker Service. His tow truck drivers were the ones who removed the wrecked vehicles from the crash site.

He said drivers often get hit when they least expect it.

“Regardless of what time of the day, whether you’re at a traffic light, you’re stopped or you’re going, we’ve seen this happen in several cases, even when drivers are at a red light,” Hindi said.