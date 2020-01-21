HOUSTON — Two men suffered heart attacks during Sunday's Chevron Houston Marathon.

Harry Vroulis, 74, suffered a heart attack near Mile 16, which is in Tanglewood. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

A 50-year-old full marathon participant had just crossed the finish line when he suffered an apparent heart attack. Houston Fire Department paramedics took him to an area hospital and he is expected to survive.

Here is a statement from the Houston Marathon Committee:

"On behalf of the Houston Marathon Committee, we would like to express our most sincere condolences and support to their family, friends and running communities.

"Please keep both of these men and their families in your thoughts."

