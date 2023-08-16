Dozens of runaways at risk for human trafficking rescued, HCSO says

The three-day operation helped find 31 missing children.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An operation led by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office helped find 31 runaway children, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The three-day operation started on Aug. 10 and ended Aug. 12. The Missing Persons Unit, Human Trafficking Unit, Child Abuse Unit, and Crime Reduction Units were also involved in finding the 31 missing children.

On Friday, Erika Salazar, 42, was arrested for harboring a runaway child, HSCO said. In another case, deputies were led to a young girl who was found in Louisiana and may be a potential victim of human trafficking. HCSO will work with agencies in Louisiana to make sure the girl is safe.

"Our mission to protect our youth and ensure their safety remains a top priority, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said “This operation demonstrates our commitment to serve and protect our community's most vulnerable especially as they face potential risks and challenges."