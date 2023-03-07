Rudy Farias timeline: New details on where and when the man who disappeared 8 years ago was found

When Rudy Farias disappeared, he was 17. Family members were warned he may have been abducted and sold for human trafficking.

HOUSTON — We're learning new information about Rudolph 'Rudy' Farias, the man who was recently found after being reported missing as a teenager more than eight years ago.

Farias was first reported missing in March of 2015. He had last been seen along Valley Lake Drive north of Tidwell in northeast Houston. That's where he was reportedly walking two dogs. The dogs were later found, but Farias was not.

In September of 2018, Houston police say they got a call from family members, telling them that Farias was living behind a family member's home. Police searched, but didn't find him.

Then on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at around 10 p.m., police say a man who would later be identified as Farias was found sleeping near 76th Street and Avenue K in southeast Houston.

UPDATE on Rudy Farias timeline from @houstonpolice -March 2015 Rudy Farias goes missing

-September 2018 HPD gets call from family of possible sighting of Rudy living behind family member's home.

-June 29th 2023 Rudy is found in SE Houston. Latest on @KHOU — Anayeli Ruiz KHOU (@AnayeliNews) July 3, 2023

Map of where Farias was first reported missing

Map of where Farias was found Thursday, June 29

He was reunited with his family and over the weekend, a family member posted the news that Houston police and Texas Equusearch would later confirm to KHOU 11 -- the man who was found is Rudy Farias.

We profiled Farias' story back in 2016, a year after he was reported missing. You can watch that report below.

"He has such a huge heart. He loves with all his heart," Rudy's mom told KHOU 11 in 2016. "That's why we know he wouldn't just get up and go on his own."

When Farias disappeared, family members thought he may have been abducted and sold for human trafficking. They were also concerned because he suffered from anxiety, depression and was an asthmatic who didn't have his inhaler.

While we don't know the details of Farias' disappearance, HPD Missing Persons Division and Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller both also confirmed to KHOU 11 that Rudy was found alive.

Farias' aunt told KHOU 11 that his mom is distraught after her son was found and that the mother would be making a public statement soon.

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.