Former KHOU 11 reporter Rucks Russell dies from COVID complications

Russell's wife said he had been taking care of his younger brother, who also passed away from COVID.

HOUSTON — Former KHOU 11 reporter Rucks Russell has died. His wife said COVID complications are to blame.

She said he had been caring for his twin brother, who also died from COVID-19.

Russell worked at KHOU 11 from 2006 to 2017. He covered a variety of stories that impacted the community during his tenure with KHOU 11.

One thing he'll be remembered for is the fact that he was a genuinely kind man who treated everyone with respect. He was a caring, quiet soul.

He was 55.

Funeral plans are pending.