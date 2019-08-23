HOUSTON, Texas — From buildings to bridges, "Rowdy" is running amok.

Spotting a "Rowdy" graffiti tag is even a challenge on Twitter.

"I’m a little bit rowdy, our crew’s a little bit rowdy, that’s all cool,” said Manready Mercantile owner Travis Weaver.

What wasn’t cool to Weaver is the "Rowdy" graffiti left on the side of his 19th Street shop.

"I get that people want to express themselves with art and everything, but you, know, my wall’s probably not the thing to do it on," Weaver said. "I don’t think I’d go to anybody’s home and maybe spray paint their home, their car or their dog.”

Weaver posted a photo of the tag on his Instagram feed along with a resulting city code violation notice delivered to the store.

"One of the staff members was here and they gave this to him,” Weaver said.

According to city code, property owners have the responsibility to clean up graffiti or face potential fines or liens. In some cases, paint may be provided to cover it up.

"But the issue is, I’m going to come back into work, because now it’s a blank canvas for somebody to come back and tag again,” Weaver said.

Some say glorifying Rowdy’s work may only be making matters worse. Meanwhile, Weaver has until the end of the month to take care of the tag.

“I don’t know. It’s a weird deal," Weaver said. "A weird situation.”

Those responsible for graffiti also face possible charges, like vandalism, if they’re caught.

