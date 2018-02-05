ROUND ROCK, Texas -- Several Round Rock High School baseball players became sick as they prepared to play their first game of playoffs.

Round Rock Baseball Coach John Carter told KVUE the team members recently went to an event catered by La Margarita at a Round Rock facility called The Milestone. According to the Williamson County Health Department, officials there have received more than 50 complaints regarding this incident. The health department said they are looking into what exactly caused the illnesses and have assigned an epidemiologist to the case.

The manager of La Margarita confirmed to KVUE Thursday morning that his restaurant catered the banquet Monday night. He said the restaurant served 240 people beef and chicken fajitas with beans and rice. Dessert was also served from a different restaurant. The manager told KVUE that the Williamson County Health Department came by Wednesday, inspected the restaurant and found no major violations. He said officials suggested he close La Margarita down and do a cleaning as a precaution. Employees are cleaning the restaurant and throwing out all prepped food, the manager said. He said they will reopen Friday.

Because La Margarita's manager has confirmed that the restaurant has closed per officials' recommendations, KVUE has decided to name the restaurant.

Carter confirmed to KVUE that he has heard around 115 people reported that they became sick after they ate at the event. Carter also said 12 varsity players and 12 junior varsity players did not go to school Wednesday because they are reportedly ill.

Rachel Johnson -- marketing director for Walters Wedding Estates, the owners of The Milestone -- said they do not have a prep kitchen on site and that all food served at their events is cooked at the restaurant. A spokesperson with the venue said the health department cleared The Milestone from the investigation this afternoon.

During Wednesday's practice, only 17 players, varsity and junior varsity combined, showed up.

"I get a text this morning from six of my players saying, 'Coach, we've been throwing up all night, we're not going to be here,' I said something's not right about this and the next thing you know, I'm getting more and more and more and more," said Carter.

The baseball team is set to kick off their playoff run with a matchup against Akins on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Coach Carter said he hopes this doesn't prove to be a distraction.

"Whoever's healthy and whoever's ready to go, it's the next man up mentality," Carter said. "Next guy is going to step up and perform to the best of their ability."

The team won their first playoff game against Akins, 3-0.

Those with the county health department said, typically, investigations like this take at least a week of work to learn what the common denominator is.

