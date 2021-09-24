A Rosharon haunted house is named one of the 'Top Haunted Attractions' in the US

Each year, the Haunted Attraction Association names the "Top Haunted Attractions" across the country, and this year, Creepy Hollow, in Rosharon, made the cut.

ROSHARON, Texas — Now that fall is here, we don't have just the cool weather to look forward to. Fall also means Halloween is around the corner and the opening of haunted houses.

I mean, who doesn't love the idea of a clown following you down a dark hallway while you scream for your life!

According to the Haunted Attraction Association (HAA), the official association in the haunt industry, a haunted house in Rosharon, Creepy Hollow Haunted House, was named one of the "Top Haunted Attractions" across the country.

Creepy Hollow Haunted House features three haunted houses at one location including, The Scare Factory, Dark Woods, and Pitch Black. Tickets are $40 for all three houses. You can also purchase a speed pass to skip the line for an extra $10.

Creepy Hollow Haunted House opens every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. starting Sept. 24. The attraction will stay open through Nov. 6.

To be considered by the HAA, attractions must be recognized as a member of HAA while also satisfying a list of 10 criteria related to the mission of HAA.

"The most important aspect of our jobs is prioritizing visitor safety," said HAA President Spencer Terry. "The Top Haunts certification rewards those attractions that have been in operation for at least 10 years and are not only leaders in delivering some of the best attractions in the business, but also in setting the bar high for best practices in safety."

Other Texas attractions that made the HAA list were:

House of Torment — Austin, TX

13th Floor Haunted House San Antonio — San Antonio, TX

Other notable Houston-area haunted houses