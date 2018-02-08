ROSENBERG, Texas - Rosenberg Police say a man drowned in the Brazos River this week and discovered his body during a search Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a call about someone struggling in the water just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the river near 8th Street. Officials could not locate the victim once they reached the scene, and a search-and-rescue operation began.

After several hours, police still could not locate the victim, and heavy rain made the search too dangerous to continue, they said.

The search resumed at 10 a.m. Wednesday with help from the Baytown Police Department and Harris County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division. They found the victim, described as a 22-year-old homeless man, just before noon Wednesday.

The man’s name was not released out of respect for the family, police said.

© 2018 KHOU