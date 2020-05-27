Rooftop Cinema Club opening drive-in movie theater in Spring Friday

After the success of the drive-in theater on Sawyer Heights, the company said it was only right that they expand drive-in movies to Spring.

SPRING, Texas — Rooftop Cinema Club is opening a second drive-in movie theater in Spring on Friday.

After the success of the drive-in theater on Sawyer Heights, the company said it was only right that they expand drive-in movies to other Houston areas and Spring was an ideal spot.

"Guests of the new drive-in theater can have an away-from-home and completely contactless cinema experience from the security of their own vehicle," Rooftop Cinema Club said.

The theater will play a mix of modern and classic films fit for adults and kids including, The Greatest Showman, Jurrasic Park and Trolls. The site plays two screenings every night of the week with the first screening on the more family-friendly side while the second is more suitable for adults.

Tickets start at $28 per vehicle, regardless of how many people are inside the vehicle, and guest can bring their own snacks.

There will be a concession stand from Rooftop Cinema that sells popcorn, candy and soda. Also there will be food and drinks from The Burger Joint food truck, which is located on the site. All orders are made online and guests will be notified for pick up, to avoid time outside their cars.

Parking will be assigned upon arrival based on tickets purchased ahead of time for “Section A,” towards the front half of the venue closer to the screen, or “Section B,” towards the back. Film audio can be picked up through local FM stereo in the car, or guests can bring a portable radio if they prefer.

Restrooms with extra sanitization procedures will also be available on site.

“The Drive-in at Spring” for May 29 – June 7

May 29: The Greatest Showman & Grease

May 30: Jurassic Park & From Dusk Till Dawn

May 31: The Sandlot & Love & Basketball

June 1: Trolls & Grease

June 2: How to Train Your Dragon & 500 Days of Summer

June 3: Happy Gilmore (Community Screening) & Alien

June 4: Moonrise Kingdom & The Wood

June 5: Grease & Dazed and Confused

June 6: The Goonies & Silence of the Lambs

June 7: Sonic the Hedgehog & Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade