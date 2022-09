This is a developing story. We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more details.

HOUSTON — A woman was injured Friday after a roof collapsed at Houston's Downtown Aquarium, firefighters said.

The Downtown Aquarium is located on Bagby Street near the Gulf Freeway.

Officials said she was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

It's unknown if there were any other injuries or what caused the roof to collapse.

We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more details.