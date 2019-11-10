HOUSTON — Jurors are hearing closing arguments in the sentencing phase of a man who killed his ex-wife’s sister, her husband and their four young kids execution-style in 2014.

Prosecutors are asking for the death penalty Defense attorneys are hoping for life without parole.

Cassidy Stay's chilling testimony

Cassidy was only 15 when her world was forever changed by the enraged relative hell-bent on revenge.

It was July 9, 2014 when Haskell barged into the family's Spring home dressed as a FedEx driver.

"It's not a coincidence he picked July 9, 2014 to go to the Stays' house," said prosecutor Samantha Knecht. "It's one year to the day and time he was served with a protective order. That's when the revenge in his heart began to grow."

When Cassidy recognized Haskell, she knew they were in danger.

“I felt like the light got sucked out. I started to get nervous," Cassidy recalled on the witness stand. “I said please don’t hurt us, please don’t hurt us. I knew how dangerous he was.”

Cassidy said she tried to talk her uncle out of harming the family.