40 years at KHOU 11 News earns Ron Treviño his very own burger at Space Cowboy near the Heights

Space Cowboy has named some of its dishes after Houston icons, including Astros stars Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman. Now, our Ron Treviño has his own burger.

HOUSTON — KHOU 11 anchor Ron Treviño is so H-Town.

He knows and loves the city he's lived in for most of his life.

As we celebrate Ron and his 40 years at KHOU 11 News, many people are honoring his career and work in the community in different ways.

Space Cowboy near the Heights has named some of its dishes after Houston icons -- including Astros stars Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman.

Now, Treviño has his own menu item - the Ron Treviño Burger.

The ingredients: fried queso, tortilla chips, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, chalupa aoil served with fries on the side.

Executive Chef Adriana Maldonado has several other items named after local figures that celebrate their roots including tacos named for Jose Altuve (The Altuve), Alex Bregman (Breggy Bomb) and the La Piña. She also had a J.J. Watt taco that raised money for Hurricane Harvey victims when she worked at Avenida Cantina in New York.