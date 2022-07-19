From humble beginnings, Ron Treviño turns childhood dream into lifelong career in broadcast news

“Always walking around with a hardwire mic, cassette tape, interviewing folks in the household,” Ron's brother John said.

HOUSTON — Most people in the Houston area know Ron Treviño as the long-time anchor at KHOU 11.

He's known for his serious coverage of major events over the last 40 years and his serious sense of humor. And those who have known him the longest say Ron has always been, well, Ron!

“He is who you see on television,” said KHOU 11 Managing Editor Bill Bishop.

Born February 1, 1959 in Corpus Christi, Texas, Ron was the 7th of 8 kids in his family.

“We grew up in an environment of low-income community,” said Ron’s brother John. “We grew up with lots of ups and downs in the family, lot of tragedy."

John Treviño admits, “Ron was, I think, he was my mom’s favorite.”

An avid reader and music lover, John says it was clear, early on, that Ron was destined for a career in broadcasting.

“Mom used to call him, ‘Pequito de Oro,’ and in Spanish that means ‘Golden Beak’ because he used to talk so intelligently as a kid,” John remembers.

“Always walking around with a hardwire mic, cassette tape, interviewing folks in the household,” John said. “I’ve heard stories from my mom and dad, growing up -- when they first started dating and Ron was 16 -- that they would always find him in his room, just sitting there with his poufy hair and big headphones, practicing, just pretending he was on the news.”

In high school, he began working in news as a weekend photographer at KIII in Corpus.

“I was shooting stories, you know, this was the 70s, and the news director says ‘Would you like to go out and shoot the story yourself and write it?’ And so I would write a story, and then the next thing you know, they’re asking me, 'Can you put a newscast together? It’s easy, Ron!’" Ron laughed. "Putting a newscast together is one of the hardest things in the world."

When he came here to finish his degree at the University of Houston, Ron got a job at KHOU 11 as a producer in 1982.

“Everyone thinks of Ron the anchor, the reporter,” said Bishop. “He was a heck of a producer.”

But Ron didn’t stay behind the camera for very long. Soon, he was in front of it reporting on stories across the Houston area. In 2001, he got a seat at the anchor desk doing the morning news.

“Even though he had so much pressure around him, patient, professional and just do things the right way,” said former KHOU 11 Sports Director Giff Neilson.

You know the saying – the rest is history. But for Ron, it’s his roots that have kept him grounded.

“I think that, that helps Ron relate to the community, to his viewers, be able to empathize with his viewers,” John Treviño said.

Photos: 40 years with Ron 1/18

2/18

3/18

4/18

5/18

6/18

7/18

8/18

9/18

10/18

11/18

12/18

13/18

14/18

15/18

16/18

17/18

18/18 1 / 18

And Ron said it’s what’s helped him thrive as one of the most recognized and respected broadcasters in Houston.