Driver critical after East Freeway rollover crash

The car involved flipped three to five times on I-10 near Mercury Wednesday morning after it went out of control and struck a guardrail, HPD said.

HOUSTON — A man was critically injured Wednesday morning in a major crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in east Houston, police said.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. near Mercury Drive.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a guard rail, according to an officer with the Houston Police Department Vehicular Crimes Division.

The vehicle flipped three to five times and came to rest on the feeder road, and the driver was thrown from the vehicle, HPD said.

"At this time, all we know is that he was traveling at a high rate of speed and he's fighting for his life at this point," said Sgt. Dionne Griffiths with HPD's Vehicular Crimes Division.

The man, believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, was taken to Ben Taub Hospital for treatment.