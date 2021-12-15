One person airlifted following two-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 249 near Beltway 8

Life Flight responded to the scene of the two-vehicle crash near the North Sam Houston Tollway.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One person was airlifted following a two-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 249 in northwest Harris County Wednesday afternoon.

This happened just after 12:15 p.m. in the 15400 block of Highway 249, or the Tomball Parkway, near the North Sam Houston Parkway West Ramp. The southbound lanes of Highway 249 are shut down.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constables said they responded to a two-vehicle crash. Views from Air 11 showed one of the vehicles involved overturned, while crews worked on the second vehicle.

#NOW: MAJOR VEHICLE CRASH - LIFE FLIGHT EN ROUTE

Constable Deputies are working a major roll over crash in the 15400 block of the Tomball Parkway.



South bound lanes of Tomball Parkway are currently shut down by emergency crews. Expect Delays!



Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/y6J167ZYFO — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) December 15, 2021

Life Flight responded to the scene and airlifted one of the occupants to a local hospital in an unknown condition.