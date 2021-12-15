One person airlifted following two-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 249 near Beltway 8

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One person was airlifted following a two-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 249 in northwest Harris County Wednesday afternoon.
This happened just after 12:15 p.m. in the 15400 block of Highway 249, or the Tomball Parkway, near the North Sam Houston Parkway West Ramp. The southbound lanes of Highway 249 are shut down.
Harris County Precinct 4 Constables said they responded to a two-vehicle crash. Views from Air 11 showed one of the vehicles involved overturned, while crews worked on the second vehicle.
Life Flight responded to the scene and airlifted one of the occupants to a local hospital in an unknown condition.
