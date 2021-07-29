Tickets for Cody Johnson concert at RodeoHouston go on sale at 10 a.m. today

The waiting room will open at 9:30 a.m.

HOUSTON — Tickets to see Cody Johnson perform at RodeoHouston go on sale today at 10 a.m.

The waiting room will open at 9:30 a.m. Click here to join.

NOTE: The waiting room is not first-come, first-serve. When tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., customers will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase tickets.

Ticket prices start at $20, plus a $4 per ticket convenience fee.

The singer-songwriter will be performing on the opening night of the rodeo on Monday, February 28, 2022. This will mark his fourth performance at RodeoHouston.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is looking to make a big, post-COVID return with a special 90th-anniversary celebration, rodeo officials announced.

The 2022 rodeo is planned for 21 days from Feb. 28 through March 20. This rodeo season will include an extra day and “a concert-only performance by country music icon George Strait."

Strait is set to perform on the final night, marking his 31st RodeoHouston performance.

The remaining 2022 RodeoHouston entertainer lineup will be announced at a later date.

Also read: Other RodeoHouston headlines and news