With hip-hop artist Travis Scott’s new album and music festival bringing AstroWorld back into the national spotlight, many nostalgic Houstonians likely are curious about what’s to become of the former theme park’s land.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo owns nearly 102 acres of the land where Six Flags AstroWorld shuttered in 2005. The rodeo began acquiring the land in late 2012, when it bought a 48-acre tract from Fort Worth-based MHB Asset LP, also known as the Mallick Group. The purchase price for that tract was $20.50 per square foot, totaling $42.8 million. However, the rodeo now owns five tracts adjacent to Davis Chevrolet and the 610 Loop, according to Harris County Appraisal District records.

As expected, the land has been used for additional parking for the annual Rodeo Houston event held at NRG Park in March. Rodeo President and CEO Joel Cowley said in a statement Aug. 13 that the organization is in the “early stages of (its) long-range planning” for the land.

Tap here to continue reading on the Houston Business Journal.

© Exclusive to KHOU