Rodeo Houston student art champions fetch $275,000 at auction

The funds will be split among finalists in the 2021 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo school art competition.

HOUSTON — Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo school art competition winners fetched a nice chunk of change at auction on Sunday.

The 2021 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo School Art Auction, in which auction buyers placed bids for their favorite pieces, was held at NRG Center.

Fort Bend ISD senior Jaydan Kisinger sold her painting, “Through the Years,” for $155,000 to Ashton and Dallas Garrison, Randa and Ray Gilliam, Mary and Ken Hucherson, and Julie and Alan Kent.

Kisinger was named the 2021 School Art Grand Champion in April.

“It’s unbelievable, to support the youth of Texas this way, but it’s really about her going to college, to any type of school she prefers, that’s what this Rodeo is about,” Alan Kent said.

Stafford MSD sophomore Justin Amomoy, who was named 2021 Reserve Grand Champion, sold also his mixed media creation, "United Ambition."

It went for $120,000 to Cheryl and Gary Deitcher, The 3 Amigas and Sheri and Rob Walker.

In 2019, a single painting fetched a record-breaking $240,000 and another piece of student artwork $180,000.

The funds are split up among multiple student finalists.