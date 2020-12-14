Robot now patrolling IAH parking garage

The robot provides an added layer of protection and is also able to help with vehicle problems such as dead batteries, flat tires and lockouts.

HOUSTON — A robot is now patrolling a parking garage at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The "new customer care and safety autonomous robot is patrolling the Terminal C parking garage," the airport said in a release.

In addition to proving an extra layer of safety, the robot is also approachable and friendly. It is able to interact with people and assist them with vehicle issues such as dead batteries, flat tires and lockouts.