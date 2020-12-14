Robot now patrolling IAH parking garage

HOUSTON — A robot is now patrolling a parking garage at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
The "new customer care and safety autonomous robot is patrolling the Terminal C parking garage," the airport said in a release.
In addition to proving an extra layer of safety, the robot is also approachable and friendly. It is able to interact with people and assist them with vehicle issues such as dead batteries, flat tires and lockouts.
"The robot, a Knightscope K5 Autonomous Data Machine, is currently patrolling between 1 to 3 miles per hour in the Terminal C garage 24 hours a day, 7 days a week as a part of a pilot program," IAH said in a release.