HOUSTON - Residents who stay in Robindell said they were stunned and shocked after learning Joseph Pappas killed himself in their quiet neighborhood Friday morning.

Pappas, the suspect in the murder of a prominent Houston cardiologist, shot himself during an encounter with police.

Residents said sirens and helicopters woke them from their sleep.

“I did not see anything, I saw the aftermath," said Laurel Parks. "I heard sirens coming in the neighborhood and I thought well let me go see what it is. By that time the man was already down and there were a lot of police and I called my neighbors to make sure they were all okay."

Many neighbors said they have been following the story very closely and they can't believe the suspect was on their streets.Police believe there is no connection to Pappas and the resident whose yard he committed suicide on.