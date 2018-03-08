HOUSTON - Residents who stay in Robindell said they were stunned and shocked after learning Joseph Pappas killed himself in their quiet neighborhood Friday morning.

Pappas, the suspect in the murder of a prominent Houston cardiologist, shot himself during an encounter with police.

Residents said sirens and helicopters woke them from their sleep.

“I did not see anything, I saw the aftermath," said Laurel Parks. "I heard sirens coming in the neighborhood and I thought well let me go see what it is. By that time the man was already down and there were a lot of police and I called my neighbors to make sure they were all okay."

Many neighbors said they have been following the story very closely and they can't believe the suspect was on their streets.Police believe there is no connection to Pappas and the resident whose yard he committed suicide on.
Photos: Man suspected of killing Houston doctor commits suicide after police encounter
Authorities on the scene where Joseph Pappas committed suicide after he was approached by officers in southwest Houston Friday, August 3, 2018.
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo with officers and media at a press conference held after Pappas committed suicide on Friday, August 3, 2018 in soutwest Houston.
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo with officers and media at a press conference held after Pappas committed suicide on Friday, August 3, 2018 in soutwest Houston.
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo with officers and media at a press conference held after Pappas committed suicide on Friday, August 3, 2018 in soutwest Houston.
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo with officers and media at a press conference held after Pappas committed suicide on Friday, August 3, 2018 in soutwest Houston.
Joseph James Pappas
Authorities on the scene where Joseph Pappas committed suicide after he was approached by officers in southwest Houston Friday, August 3, 2018.
Authorities on the scene where Joseph Pappas committed suicide after he was approached by officers in southwest Houston Friday, August 3, 2018.
Joseph Pappas was a deputy constable with Precincts 2 and 7 in the 1980s and 1990s.
Authorities on the scene where Joseph Pappas committed suicide after he was approached by officers in southwest Houston Friday, August 3, 2018.
Authorities on the scene where Joseph Pappas committed suicide after he was approached by officers in southwest Houston Friday, August 3, 2018.
Authorities on the scene where Joseph Pappas committed suicide after he was approached by officers in southwest Houston Friday, August 3, 2018.
Authorities on the scene where Joseph Pappas committed suicide after he was approached by officers in southwest Houston Friday, August 3, 2018.
Authorities on the scene where Joseph Pappas committed suicide after he was approached by officers in southwest Houston Friday, August 3, 2018.
Investigators and Chief Art Acevedo with the Houston Police Department during a press conference on Wednesday, August 1, 2018.
Houston police have released new video that shows the suspect who gunned down a prominent cardiologist in the Texas Medical Center on Friday. (HPD)
A photo of the suspect accused of killing a prominent Houston doctor, released by Houston Police on Monday July 30, 2018.
Two days after a cardiologist was shot to death in the Medical Center, police are releasing scene photos in hopes of catching the shooter.
Two days after a cardiologist was shot to death in the Medical Center, police are releasing scene photos in hopes of catching the shooter.
Two days after a cardiologist was shot to death in the Medical Center, police are releasing scene photos in hopes of catching the shooter.
The doctor headed north at 6700 Main and crossed into the W. Holcombe intersection. In the last photo, the shooter is seen headed west on Southgate Boulevard toward Travis Street.
