HOUSTON - Residents who stay in Robindell said they were stunned and shocked after learning Joseph Pappas killed himself in their quiet neighborhood Friday morning.
Pappas, the suspect in the murder of a prominent Houston cardiologist, shot himself during an encounter with police.
Residents said sirens and helicopters woke them from their sleep.
“I did not see anything, I saw the aftermath," said Laurel Parks. "I heard sirens coming in the neighborhood and I thought well let me go see what it is. By that time the man was already down and there were a lot of police and I called my neighbors to make sure they were all okay."
