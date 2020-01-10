Man with dementia missing after leaving urgent care center; volunteers looking along White Oak Bayou

Contact the Houston Police Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840 if you have any information.

HOUSTON — Houston police and Texas EquuSearch are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 69-year-old man who was reported missing early Wednesday afternoon.

Police are concerned for his wellbeing because the man reportedly has dementia and/or Alzheimer’s.

Robert Agnew left a care center and hasn’t been seen since about 2:30 or 3 p.m. Police called the volunteers with EquuSearch, and overnight more than a dozen people canvassed the areas along White Oak Bayou in the 1900 block of E. T.C. Jester, near where Agnew was last seen.

Police said he was earlier spotted on the bayou’s walking trail in an unknown direction. He was wearing a green shirt and tan pants. Agnew is said to be nearly six feet tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has green eyes and gray hair.