PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Robbie Tolan will graduate from Prairie View A&M University this weekend, almost 11 years after he was shot by a Bellaire police officer outside of his parents’ home.

The shooting ended his career and nearly his life.

Tolan will graduate with an undergraduate degree in criminal justice. More than 620 graduates are expected to participate in Saturday’s commencement convocation.

Tolan first gained attention in 2006 by helping PVAMU’s baseball team capture its first Southwestern Athletic Conference championship title. He was drafted the following year by the Washington Nationals.

In 2008, an encounter with a member of the Bellaire Police Department outside of his parents’ home ended his career and nearly his life.

With a bullet still lodged in his liver and a criminal case against the accused officer acquitted, Tolan worked to complete his coursework in criminal justice and began writing a book about picking up the pieces after his life and his quest for justice.

“I wanted to finish something I started. I have a deep love and passion for PV,” said Tolan. “I’ve gotten so much favor here. Every professor, dean, staff, and faculty member I’ve come across has shown me support throughout my degree completion journey.”

Tolan say he will use his degree in criminal justice and his platform to speak on injustices across the nation.

He created Project 1231, a foundation to aid families who are going through the same things he experienced.

“It’s not just about telling my story, but it’s about ensuring that people remember,” Tolan said.

