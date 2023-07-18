WANTED: Robber dubbed 'Sticky Note Bandit' hits at least 4 banks across Houston

The latest bank the robber is accused of hitting is a Bank of America near River Oaks on Tuesday.

HOUSTON — The FBI is hoping the public could help them identify a man accused of dressing up as a woman to rob banks across Houston.

The robber has been dubbed the "Sticky Note Bandit" because he allegedly hands the bank tellers threatening notes written on a sticky note to demand cash.

When and where did the "Sticky Note Bandit" strike

July 5: Hancock Whitney Bank at 2979 North Loop West -- the suspect walked into the bank dressed as a woman, approached a teller and handed them a threatening note on a sticky note, according to the FBI. He then left the bank with an unknown amount of cash. July 11: Wells Fargo Bank at 13106 Woodforest Blvd -- the suspect walked into the bank dressed as a woman, approached a teller and handed them a threatening note on a sticky note that demanded cash, according to the FBI. The teller was able to walk away from the counter and lock themselves in a back room. The suspect stayed in the bank lobby for a short time before walking out with no money. July 13: Wells Fargo Bank at 6255 Bissonnet Street -- the suspect walked into the bank dressed as a woman and handed employees a threatening note written on a sticky note, the FBI said. He left the bank with an unknown amount of cash. July 18: Bank of America at 4301 San Felipe -- the suspect walked into the bank dressed as a woman, waited in line and approached a teller. He handed the teller a threatening sticky note that demanded cash, the FBI said. The teller was able to walk away from the counter and lock themselves in a back room. The suspect stayed in the lobby for a short time before walking out.

In all of these robberies, no one was injured.

The robber is described as being about 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a thin to medium build. In his first three robberies, he was wearing a black wig, black sunglasses, a medical mask, a green sweater, ballet flats and carried a black purse.

In the Bank of America robbery, officials said the suspect was wearing a wig and a red dress.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of this robber. You can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 713-222-8477 or the FBI Houston Field Office at 713-693-5000. Tips can also be submitted online.