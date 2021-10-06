Man shot during possible road rage incident leads to head-on crash injuring 2 infants, Sheriff Gonzalez says

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said suspects in a white truck shot a man in a car in the 400 block of West Richey Road, triggering a head-on collision.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a possible road rage incident led to a head-on crash that injured two infants Wednesday in north Harris County.

According to Gonzalez, some people in a white truck shot a man in another car.

Gonzalez said the injured man then crashed his car head-on into another car, injuring two infants.

The crash happened in the 400 block of West Richey Road, near Ella Boulevard.

It's unclear if anyone was taken into custody.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article when they become available.