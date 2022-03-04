'Grand palace' once owned by River Oaks baron, baroness sells for $16M

Former owners Baron Ricky di Portonova and Baroness Alessandra di Portonova once hosted lavish parties for celebrities and dignitaries from all over the world.

HOUSTON — Most people will never even visit a $16 million mansion, much less own one.

But that's what somebody just shelled out for a massive 21,500 square foot mansion in River Oaks, one of Houston's priciest neighborhoods.

The "illustrious grand palace" was once owned by the late Baron Ricky di Portanova and Baroness Alessandra di Portanova.

The couple often hosted lavish parties for jet setters, celebrities and dignitaries from all over the world. If only the walls could talk!

The Neoclassical home sits on a 43,973 square foot lot on River Oaks Boulevard.

The indoor pool alone is 12,000 square feet, bigger than many of the bungalows in the Heights. It features a glass panel ceiling with ornate chandeliers, perfect for those fancy parties. Wonder how many celebrities -- and Houston socialites -- skinny-dipped in that pool through the years?

Those opulent chandeliers are sprinkled throughout the home, which has multiple entertaining and living areas. There's a big, beautiful kitchen and smaller secondary kitchen.

The home was sold by Nancy Almodovar, CEO of Nan and Company Properties and Christie's International Real Estate after only a month on the market.

“This home is a one-of-a-kind property, and like its storied past, it is earning international attention once again with its record sales price," Almodovar said.

Baron di Portonova was the grandson of Houston Hugh Roy Cullen. The Houston wildcatter's success in the oil "bidness" turned him into one of the world's richest men, despite a fifth-grade education, according to Texas Monthly.