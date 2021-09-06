'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse will light up the sky Thursday morning

We will see an annular eclipse, also called the ring of fire (annular is Latin for ring-shaped) this Thursday morning.

HOUSTON — Hope you saved your solar eclipse glasses from 2017, because our next solar eclipse is at 6 a.m. Thursday.

We will see an annular eclipse, also called the ring of fire (annular is Latin for ring-shaped) this Thursday morning.

During the eclipse the moon will be at its farthest point from earth in its orbit and that means it will be too small in the sky to completely block the sun.

Enter the term “the ring of fire” when the moon blocks the central part of the sun. Only allowing for the rim of the light from the sun to show.

Make sure you use proper eye protection. You can cause damage to your eyes by looking directly into the sun.