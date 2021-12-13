Ring donates up to 1,000 security cameras, video doorbells to domestic violence service providers

Ring is donating up to 1,000 security cameras and video doorbells to domestic violence service providers. They're also providing a lifetime of free security service.

HOUSTON — Domestic violence is a serious problem that's on the rise across the nation.

In 2020, the Texas Council on Family Violence recorded the highest number of intimate partner homicides in two decades -- 228 Texans were killed in addition to 31 friends and family. Harris County led the state with 37 deaths last year.

A lot of the crimes happened at home, and now, local survivors are getting some help.

"It has really hit the minority community. One statistic says in Texas, 29% of the domestic violence victims are Black, despite only being 13% of the population. So it hits all persons. But if you're impoverished, it hits you even more," Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee said.

Since many victims can't afford this level of security, Ring is also providing a free protect plan subscription for life.