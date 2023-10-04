Ring camera catches neighbors hiding Easter eggs at wrong home in west Houston

Someone's Easter egg hunt didn't go eggs-actly as planned.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Even the Easter Bunny can make mistakes.

A Ring camera captured people in west Houston hiding Easter eggs in the backyard of a home late Saturday night. The problem? They were hiding the eggs at the wrong house!

A KHOU 11 viewer said they were startled when their floodlights came on in the backyard of a home on Kimberley Lane near Memorial City Mall. What they saw on their cameras were several people hiding eggs in the front and backyards of the home.

According to the neighbor, a relative hired people to come put out eggs for them to hunt the next day...except they ended up at the wrong home.