HOUSTON — The long holiday weekend is coming to an end but authorities on roadways across the state continue their push to keep commuters safe.

It is because every year people are hurt or killed in Texas because of drunk drivers.

It takes just one drink to be over the limit when it comes to getting behind the wheel but it also takes just one click on your phone to avoid the consequences of drinking and driving.

For Ben O’Connor, pulling out his phone is second nature when he knows he wants to have a good time.

“We’re all trying to be safe,” O’Connor said. “We know that if we’re going out if we can’t get a designated driver, we’re probably going to be drinking so Uber and Lyft and all the ride-sharing apps are kind of the best way to make sure that no one has to DD if they don’t want to."

O’Connor says ride-sharing apps like Uber and Lyft provide a priceless service to those who are trying to avoid drinking and driving.

He said, “In my opinion, a $12 Uber ride is a lot less of a price to pay then having to go through all the trouble of dealing with a DUI and potentially getting yourself in an unsafe situation."

O’Connor said some people forget they have alternatives before getting behind the wheel.

“When you’ve had a couple drinks, you’re kind of looking for the easiest thing to do,” O’Connor said.

Also, Sergeant Richard Standifer with the Texas Department of Public Safety said he has seen his fair share of drunk drivers.

“Drinking and driving kills people,” said Sgt. Standifer, a 20-year veteran.

He said it’s a huge problem in and around the Houston area.

“Since I’ve been a sergeant here more people have gotten killed by drunk drivers than anywhere else in the nation,” Sgt. Standifer said.

DPS troopers are always on the lookout for impaired drivers.

He said ride-sharing services give people who are going to drink options on how to stay safe.

Standifer said, “I’m not really sure how many people use the service but when they come into contact with us typically on a regular night or a holiday night, and we suspect them to have alleged to have been drinking and driving. At that point it may be too late."

It’s a scary encounter O’Connor said people who use services like Uber and Lyft can stay away from.

“I would hope that it’s an unintended consequence of Uber that people are just being more safe in general.” he said.

DPS said the worst thing they have to do is go to someone’s home to let them know their loved one was killed in a drunk driving accident.

They encourage everyone to always have a designated driver or to take advantage of services like Uber or Lyft.

