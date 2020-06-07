Comedian Rickey Smiley says daughter was shot trying to get food at Houston restaurant

The comedian posted about it on his social media accounts.

HOUSTON — Comedian Rickey Smiley says his youngest daughter was shot while trying to get food at a Houston Whataburger.

He posted Monday afternoon that his daughter, Aaryn, was out of surgery and doing well. He also posted that he's now on his way to Houston.

There was a Houston Police report of a shooting near the South Freeway, that may have been the result of road rage. Police say they have no suspects in that case.

Below is what we reported on that shooting early Monday morning

Houston police responded to reports of gunfire along the South Freeway, Highway 288 overnight.

It’s believed drivers in two vehicles were involved in a road rage incident near Holcombe late Sunday night, after 10 p.m. Multiple shots were fired, and three victims were taken to a nearby hospital by private vehicle.

A disabled vehicle was left at the scene along the freeway, and at the hospital the victims’ vehicle could be seen with bullet holes in the glass and a front door.

Police stated they received multiple 911 calls about the incident, and at least one witness stopped to talk with investigators.

At this time police have not released a detailed description of the shooter.

The victims' conditions were not immediately known.