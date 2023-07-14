6-year-old boy dead after being found unresponsive in car, Richmond police say

The boy's family told police they had noticed the boy missing before finding him in the car unresponsive. It's unclear how long he had been missing for.

RICHMOND, Texas — A 6-year-old boy is dead after being found unresponsive in a car Friday evening, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Police said they responded to a call shortly before 5 p.m. The boy's family told police they had noticed the boy missing before finding him in the car unresponsive. It's unclear how long he had been missing.

This happened on Douglas Street near Highway 90.

He was taken by family to a local emergency room, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said detectives are investigating the incident as a heat-related death.

In the Texas heat, health professionals urge people to watch out for vulnerable family members, friends and neighbors, stay hydrated and limit outdoor exercise to early mornings or evening hours.

If someone starts to get confused, passes out or has a very high temperature, it's time to go to the hospital.

Even though Houstonians are used to hot summers and high humidity, this extreme heat is another story.

“So many patients have really not been exposed to the high heat at this level, at this intensity, for this many days in a row," said Dr. Neil Ghandi, the regional medical director for Houston Methodist Hospitals. “We usually see some of these patients and cases closer to July, August and September. This is the first time that I can remember in the last 10 years that we’ve had patients coming to the hospital in June with these kinds of symptoms.”