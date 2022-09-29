About 50 employees exposed to possible chemical at Richmond-area plant, officials say

The Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management couldn't confirm the chemical but said it was possibly ammonia.

RICHMOND, Texas — About 50 employees were examined Thursday after being exposed to a possible chemical at a Richmond-area plant, according to the Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management.

Two of the employees were in critical condition at the scene. Officials said they were having trouble breathing, became dizzy and had a scratchy throat and mouth.

Three contract workers were taken to a nearby hospital. It wasn't clear if these were the employees that officials said were critical.

It happened at the W.A. Parish Plant in the 2500 block of Y. U. Jones Road near Smithers Lake Road.

The initial exposure happened inside a building. The employees and contract workers then evacuated to the plant's parking lot.

Fort Bend County OEM officials couldn't confirm the chemical but said it was possibly ammonia.

Air 11 flew over the scene and saw dozens of people in safety vests standing in the parking lot. They were all in a line and appeared to be OK.

Fort Bend County OEM officials said there was no environmental exposure and no shelter in place for the area.

We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more details.