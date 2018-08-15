FORT BEND, Texas - Several school districts start the new school year Wednesday and safety is a top concern for most parents.

Jennifer Buechler, a mother who has four kids enrolled at Pecan Grove Elementary, is asking Fort Bend ISD to build a fence around the school to keeps kids in and the bad guys out.

"It's kind of concerning knowing that anybody could walk on one of my children could decide to leave,” says Buechler.

Several districts like HISD do have fences made from wrought iron and chain links.

A 2013 Hanover research study found that although fences can improve safety – materials matter. Chain links, which can be climbed or cut, isn’t the best option.

Fort Bend ISD is considering some extra fencing that would cost about $1.3 million, but it's slated to be chain link and some, like Trustee Dave Rosenthal, aren't on board.

"It's a feel-good thing but I don't think it actually does much as far as actual safety of our kids,” says Rosenthal.

The Hanover Study found that opponents fear a fence could give schools a negative feel and also note the cost.

But for a mom who'd like to see her kids safely soar a simple fence seems like a no-brainer.

