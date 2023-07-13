Gas leak contained near Fulshear after alerts go out in Fort Bend, officials say

According to the Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management, the area of concern was a 10-mile radius around the point of rupture.

RICHMOND, Texas — An emergency alert went out to many of your phones Thursday morning about a gas leak. We’ve learned it’s tied to a ruptured line in Fort Bend County near Fulshear.

The gas leak was contained, as of 12:30 p.m.

According to the Fort Bend Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the ruptured gas line was at 25323 Fulshear Gaston Road. They say the area they were concerned about was within a 10-mile radius.

We had reports of people getting the alert in Cinco Ranch, Sienna, Sugar Land and Rosenberg. Several cities, including Missouri City, Rosenberg and Sugar Land both sent out tweets that the leak didn't include them. It's not clear how or why the alert was widely sent to phones across Fort Bend County.

It still has not been revealed what caused the ruptured gas line. We're following this story and will post updates as we get them.

