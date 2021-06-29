Man shot to death while sitting on front porch in Richmond, police say

Investigators say one of two unidentified men called out to the victim before opening fire, hitting the man multiple times.

RICHMOND, Texas — A man is dead after being shot while sitting on the front porch of a home early Tuesday in the Richmond area.

Richmond police responded to a shooting call about 5 a.m. in the 1100 block of Winchester Drive near Center Street.

Investigators said the victim, who has been identified as a 46-year-old man, was smoking a cigarette when two men pulled up in a light-colored vehicle. One of the suspects got out of the car, called out to victim by name and then opened fire, hitting the victim multiple times.

According to police, the victim was already dead when officers arrived and the suspect were nowhere to be found.

Witnesses reportedly told police they didn't see the shooting, but moments before, they heard one of the suspects get out of the car and say "this isn't the spot" before moving to the next house where the deadly shooting happened.

Police say witnesses told them moments before the deadly shooting they heard suspects get out of car & say “this isn’t the house” before moving to the next home then they heard gunshots.

Police confirmed the victim did not live at the home. He was just staying there taking care of an elderly man. Investigators believe the victim may have been targeted but the reason remains unclear.

Officers are now searching for the two men, who were last scene riding in an older model white or beige colored car.

If you have any information that could help police, please call 281-342-2849.