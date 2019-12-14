FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is about the DEA looking for a contractor to burn 1,000 pounds of weed per hour.

A "main source of supply of marijuana" was taken off the streets and arrested Friday after a monthslong investigation in Fort Bend County, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Christopher Donelly, 37, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with several drug-related felonies.

Taskforce officers ran several undercover operations were focused on identifying the source of marijuana and THC extracts.

Donelly was arrested when authorities executed a search warrant at a home in the 2500 block of Old South Drive.

About 240 pounds of marijuana, about 74 grams of THC oil, about 20 grams of cocaine and more than $400,000 in cash were seized at the home.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $500,000, officials said.

