Arson investigation underway after 2-alarm fire damages 8 businesses, HFD says

Firefighters say this is the third fire in the shopping center in recent months.

HOUSTON — An arson investigation is underway after a 2-alarm fire erupted at a southwest Houston shopping center, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Fire officials say this is the third time this strip mal has caught fire.

The fire started around 4:06 a.m. at a shopping center at 9402 Richmond Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they say they saw heavy smoke coming from the shopping center and quickly upgraded it to a 2-alarm fire.

Firefighters say the fire was centered around a business called Dominican Grocery y Deli.

Firefighters say they performed an offensive attack and were able to put out the fire just around 5 a.m.

The fire took longer to put out due to HFD having to force entry into each of the businesses, according to firefighters.

About eight other businesses were affected by the fire, but no injuries were reported in the incident.

About 20 crews were at the scene to help put out the fire. Arson investigators have been called to the scene to the investigate after firefighters say this is the third fire at that shopping center in recent months.