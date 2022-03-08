MISSING: 12-year-old boy last seen in north Houston

Richard Palmer was last seen in the northern Houston area in the 5500 block of Wipprecht Street.

HOUSTON — Authorities need your help to find Richard Palmer, a young boy who went missing on his 13th birthday.

Richard disappeared on Feb. 9. He was last seen in the northern Houston area in the 5500 block of Wipprecht Street.

It's unknown what he was last wearing, but police describe him as being 5 feet tall and weighing 120 pounds. He has brown hair.



If you have any information about Richard's whereabouts, call HPD Missing Persons at 832-394-1840 or HPD non-emergency dispatch at 713-884-3131.



FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

SEE ALSO: Houston Missing Persons Day on Saturday keeps cold cases alive

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.