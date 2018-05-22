After the recent opening of Shake Shack’s latest Houston location and the reopening of Starbucks, Rice Village has announced several upcoming tenants that will open in 2018 and 2019.

The 296,000-square-foot retail development will soon house gourmet popsicle shop Steel City Pops, salon Drybar and restaurant and wine bar Sixty Vines, according to a press release. This announcement comes after the recent transformation of Amherst Street.

Birmingham, Alabama-based Steel City Pops will open in late summer in a 923-square-foot space at 2565 Amherst St. The popsicle bar has two other locations in greater Houston: in the Heights and in Sugar Land.

Read more about Rice Village's new shops and renovation plans.

© 2018 KHOU-TV