Rice University student lands dream job at EA Sports in spite of pandemic employment challenges

HOUSTON — In spite of the pandemic and virtual learning, the Class of 2021 did it. College graduates will soon walk across the stage and into the national workforce.

Rice University student Taylor Crain is among those who will graduate on Friday. She earned herself a Bachelor’s degree in English.

“I won’t pretend that a lot of people, like teachers, would be, like, 'Are you sure you want to do that for college?” Crain said. “But I think people need to understand that storytelling is the undercurrent of everything.”

Crain is writing the next chapter of her story.

“I’d say my story is to know yourself and stay true to yourself,” she said.

She did it even when the 22-year-old wasn’t sure she’d land an internship last summer because of the global pandemic.

“I thought about it, and it’s just like, you know, do what I usually do. Build a network. Be sincere. Be authentic,” Crain said. “And with things being more digital now, You can network much easier. That’s how I got my internship, networking on LinkedIn.”

Electronic Arts, one of the biggest video game companies in the world, offered Taylor a virtual internship last summer. She shined so brightly online, E.A. created a job role for her, Positive Play Coordinator.

Rice University is working to spotlight Crain’s story in a future edition of Rice Magazine.

I'm a 36YO #millenial.



Taylor Crain is a 22YO #GenZ @RiceUniversity student about graduate.



I'm so impressed by her generation.

All they've experienced in the last decade.

They are resilient.



When I asked, weren't you worried about graduating & not having a job... pic.twitter.com/xmNdXsZ7fE — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) May 12, 2021

Meanwhile, she and her friends are celebrating their next opportunities.

“Some of us are going to like a fellowship, some of us are going straight to the job market, some of us are getting our Master’s, Ph.D. even,” she said.

The story of this next generation just might be, “A turning point. This is a turning point, I think, culturally, generationally, globally in terms of us being more holistically aware of our impact on each other and on the planet.”