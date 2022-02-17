Former Rice University football player sentenced to federal prison in opioid overdose of star athlete, DOJ says

Stuart Mouchantaf, 27, pleaded guilty in 2020 to providing carfentanil to Blain Padgett who died in March 2018.

HOUSTON — A former Cinco Ranch High School and Rice University football player has been sentenced to federal prison for distributing a deadly synthetic opioid, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday.

Stuart Mouchantaf, 27, pleaded guilty in 2020 to providing carfentanil to Blain Padgett who died in March 2018. Padgett, who was 21 at the time, was a star player with NFL aspirations, according to the DOJ.

Mouchantaf was sentenced to serve 12 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release, the DOJ said. U.S. District Judge Sim Lake said the sentence was necessary to deter others from committing similar crimes.