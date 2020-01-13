HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A dog was reunited with its owner last week after making residents at a north Harris County apartment complex feel "trapped."

On Jan. 9, Deputy Leah Sipe responded to an apartment complex near the intersection of Aldine Westfield Road and Woodcreek Lane.

Residents said they felt trapped in their homes while a loose dog was wandering around the complex.

When Sipe showed up, she shook a bag of dog food, which did the trick.

The dog jumped into her patrol vehicle and, as it turns out, she said, the dog was not aggressive at all.

In fact, Sipe said he was one of the the "goodest boys" she had ever met.

Animal control wasn't able to respond due to the time of the call, so another off-duty officer and his wife met Sipe and held the dog until animal control could take over.

Sipe posted photos of the dog to social media and was able to reunite the dog with its owner.

