GALVESTON, Texas — A Galveston businessman is suing the City of Galveston and the organizer of the island Mardi Gras festival. Some people are afraid it’s putting the festival in jeopardy with the event just weeks away.

Allen Flores, the owner of Shark Shack Beach Bar and Grill, has filed a lawsuit against the city and the Mardi Gras festival organizer, Mike Dean, who owns Yaga’s Entertainment. The lawsuit objects to shutting down streets, setting up gates and charging entrance fees.

A hearing on the matter is set for next Monday.

Depending on how this legal fight ends, some worry it could mean no festival this year, like members of the Mystic Krewe of Aquarius who are busy putting the final touches on all their floats.

"I think it’s sour grapes. It’s been going on for years, and it’s been great, and to have it almost, head chopped off, it’s really hard on us krewe members because we're getting ready," said Betty Jo Dyda of the Mystic Krewe of Aquarius.

Still, Dyda said no matter how the lawsuit ends up, they will have a parade. Even, she said, if they have to move it to the Seawall.

The city said the event generated $15 million last year, and costs to the city have decreased over the years.

For now, the City of Galveston and the event organizer are still proceeding with plans to start the Mardi Gras festival on Feb. 14.

