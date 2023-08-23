Firefighter taken to hospital while battling large restaurant fire in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Klein firefighter was taken to the hospital Wednesday while battling a large restaurant fire in northwest Harris County.
The firefighter suffered heat exhaustion while trying to assist in putting the fire out at the Los Cucos Mexican restaurant in the 22300 block of Tomball Parkway and Hufsmith Kohrville Road.
What caused the fire is unknown, but firefighters were able to evacuate the restaurant before someone got hurt.
The northbound feeder lanes of Tomball Parkway were shut down while firefighters worked to tap out the fire.
Multiple agencies were called to the scene to assist, including the Klein Fire Department, Cypress Creek Fire Department, Northwest Fire, Champions Fire and ESD 11.
