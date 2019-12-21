HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Homicide detectives are trying to determine what caused the death of a man found slumped over in his car that was parked in front of a gated community in Cypress early Saturday morning.

Residents who live in the Bridlecreek neighborhood in the 12800 block of Kluge Road said they were trying to get to their homes, but a vehicle was blocking the keypad to open the gates.

When they realized the vehicle wasn't moving, they got of their car and went to check on the driver. That's when they found a man slumped over and unresponsive.

The residents called 911 and when first responders arrived on scene they pronounced the man dead.

Detectives said a small amount of blood was found inside of the vehicle, but there were no obvious signs of trauma. There was damage to the outside of the vehicle, investigators confirmed.

Detectives said they are investigating this as a homicide scene until they figure out exactly what happened.

There was a small dog found in the backseat of the victim's vehicle. Animal control was called to the scene.

Detectives believe the man does not live in the gated community.

