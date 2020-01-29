HOUSTON — Houston police were called to a home on the southwest side after residents spotted a body in a bayou.

Police were called at about 6 p.m. Tuesday to the 11300 block of Gaymoor, in the Westbury area.

The residents said they were in their backyard when they saw a person floating down Willow Waterhole Bayou. Police responded and confirmed the person, a man, was deceased.

The cause of death is under investigation.

