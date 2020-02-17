HOUSTON — A resident was transported to the hospital after suffering minor injuries from a house fire overnight in southwest Houston.

This happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Machinaw Street.

Houston firefighters responded to a house fire at that time found heavy smoke coming from the home. The smoke was thick enough that the home could not be seen from the street.

The firefighters made an aggressive attack on the fire and extinguished it quickly.

A firefighter was also transported to a hospital for minor injuries unrelated to the fire. Fire officials say he will be OK.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

