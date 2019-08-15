HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment complex on the southeast side late Wednesday.

The fire was reported at about 7:50 p.m. along I-45 near Almeda Genoa.

The first firefighters on the scene found smoke and flames coming from two units on the second story of the complex.

A resident there managed to get her cat and make it out on her own. She told KHOU 11 she was in the shower when she heard a loud bang and smelled smoke.

No other residents were home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

A lightning storm was passing through the area at the time, but it wasn’t immediately determined what the cause of the fire was.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM